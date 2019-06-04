UGAS (UGAS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, UGAS has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and $544,605.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.48 or 0.08622190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00039138 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013536 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000572 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,720,374 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

Buying and Selling UGAS

UGAS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

