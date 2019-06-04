UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Victrex (VCT)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Victrex in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,255 ($29.47) target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,520 ($32.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,319 ($30.30).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 2,004 ($26.19) on Monday. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,973 ($25.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In other Victrex news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, with a total value of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,092 ($27.34) per share, for a total transaction of £62,760 ($82,007.06). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,226 shares of company stock worth $8,196,992.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

