U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,011.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Bank of America set a $15.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.50. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $378.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

