TurtleCoin Market Cap Tops $4.71 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $595,545.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 45,181,603,351 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

