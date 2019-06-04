Tredje AP fonden Invests $502,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,848,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,371,000 after acquiring an additional 106,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.64. 8,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,051. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.11). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $108,109.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $292,087.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,522 shares of company stock worth $10,184,649. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

