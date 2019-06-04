Tractor Supply (TSCO) Shares Bought by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 45.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.42.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $103.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,200. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $73.46 and a 12-month high of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,401,809.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 7,835 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $784,048.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,051 shares of company stock worth $33,304,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

