Titan International (TWI) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 521,852 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 433,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

TWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Titan International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Titan International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Sidoti set a $10.00 price target on Titan International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

The company has a market cap of $253.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Titan International had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 164,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 115,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

