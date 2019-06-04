TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TIER REIT were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TIER REIT during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in TIER REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in TIER REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIER shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TIER REIT from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered TIER REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TIER REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Fordham sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $320,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock valued at $747,626. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TIER REIT stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. TIER REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.03.

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

