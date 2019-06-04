Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Thor Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Shares of THO stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.71 and a one year high of $109.94.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

