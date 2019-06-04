Thomas S. Kucinski Sells 3,547 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) EVP Thomas S. Kucinski sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $10,711.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,122.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.08. 67,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a market cap of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Information Services Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

III has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Information Services Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,022,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 264,143 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Information Services Group by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thomas S. Kucinski Sells 3,547 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/thomas-s-kucinski-sells-3547-shares-of-information-services-group-inc-iii-stock.html.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.