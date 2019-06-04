The Western Union Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,121 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 805% compared to the typical volume of 1,118 put options.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Western Union by 24.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in The Western Union by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 4.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

WU opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 216.66%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

