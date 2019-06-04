Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA) Director Sol J. Barer Acquires 111,000 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Director Sol J. Barer bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $996,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 124,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

