Tejon Ranch (TRC) Director Acquires $105,169.28 in Stock

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Director Towerview Llc acquired 6,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $105,169.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,685,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,551,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Towerview Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

On Wednesday, May 29th, Towerview Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Towerview Llc acquired 4,933 shares of Tejon Ranch stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $79,914.60.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 0.97. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,280 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,959 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Tejon Ranch (TRC) Director Acquires $105,169.28 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/tejon-ranch-trc-director-acquires-105169-28-in-stock.html.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.