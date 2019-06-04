TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 55.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 34.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LANC traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.80. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,410. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.56 and a fifty-two week high of $194.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/td-asset-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-lancaster-colony-corp-lanc.html.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.