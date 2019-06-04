TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 675.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.90.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

