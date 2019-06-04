SYSCO Co. (SYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.96. 3,549,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,881,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

