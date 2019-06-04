Synovus Financial Corp Sells 274 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth $65,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,256. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $128.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synovus Financial Corp Sells 274 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/synovus-financial-corp-sells-274-shares-of-landstar-system-inc-lstr.html.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.