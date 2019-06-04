Swiss National Bank Purchases 9,600 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $61,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,537,476 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,703,000 after buying an additional 158,995 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,487 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Nomura upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.99.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $606,471.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $35,014.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.53 and a 12-month high of $199.71. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. F5 Networks had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $544.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

