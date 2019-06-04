Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) Receives C$14.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

TSE SPB traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$12.22. 142,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,370. Superior Plus has a 12 month low of C$9.17 and a 12 month high of C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 150.63%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

