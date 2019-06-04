SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen Buys 50,000 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Joseph Ennen bought 40,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Joseph Ennen bought 25,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,250.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Joseph Ennen purchased 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $215,500.00.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STKL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,269,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578,928 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $11,646,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 42.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 705,865 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 18.7% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,576,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 405,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 53.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,054,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

