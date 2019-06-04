Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alexander’s by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alexander’s by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Shares of ALX opened at $365.60 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.75 and a 52 week high of $394.50. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.11, for a total transaction of $780,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $847,000 Stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (ALX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-847000-stake-in-alexanders-inc-alx.html.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.