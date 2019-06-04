Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,636,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,588,000 after buying an additional 3,405,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,352,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,956,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 6,946,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,413,000 after buying an additional 301,487 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,859,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,849,000 after buying an additional 508,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,869,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $6,218,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,544,598.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $442,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,006,857 shares of company stock worth $38,346,057 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 399.44, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $737,000 Position in Chegg Inc (CHGG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-has-737000-position-in-chegg-inc-chgg.html.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.