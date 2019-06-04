Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $19.02 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,983 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $36,344,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Paypal by 380.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Paypal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 24,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paypal from $990.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $1,256,486.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total value of $5,007,553.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,582,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,714 shares of company stock worth $19,461,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

