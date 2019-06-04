Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $6.73 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,208 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $1,225,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,372 shares in the company, valued at $44,682,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,930 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,583. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $320.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.84.

NYSE:UNH opened at $236.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

