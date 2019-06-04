StoneCo (STNE) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.66.
StoneCo stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $147,171,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 34.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,551,000 after purchasing an additional 897,225 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $63,852,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $24,360,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 61.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,099,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 416,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
