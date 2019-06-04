StoneCo (STNE) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a reduce rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.66.

StoneCo stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $147,171,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 34.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,551,000 after purchasing an additional 897,225 shares during the last quarter. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth about $63,852,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $24,360,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 61.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,099,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,187,000 after purchasing an additional 416,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

