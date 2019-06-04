Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 333.3% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 1,815.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 203,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 192,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 562,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 42,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger A. Cregg purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,772. The firm has a market cap of $315.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Sterling Construction’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

