Sterling Bancorp (STL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 127,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $25.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.59 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.40%. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,701,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 9,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $198,972.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,685,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,665,000 after buying an additional 32,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $69,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3,950.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

