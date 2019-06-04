Steel Dynamics (STLD) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,870. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.03 per share, with a total value of $135,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,904.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $146,724,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,996.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,061,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,619 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,741,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,333,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

