State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,416 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cubic were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,463,000 after buying an additional 26,166 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at $9,882,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.72.

In other Cubic news, Director Edwin A. Guiles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John H. Warner, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.25 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 9,655 shares of company stock worth $580,192 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cubic stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cubic Co. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.88 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.44%. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-sells-3416-shares-of-cubic-co-cub.html.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.