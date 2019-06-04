State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 120 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $580.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STMP. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stamps.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

