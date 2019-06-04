State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in SJW Group (SJW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after purchasing an additional 156,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 35,654.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 439,618 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,294,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SJW Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

