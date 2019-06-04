Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Square to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Shares of Square stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,074.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 3.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $7,761,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 608,865 shares of company stock worth $45,775,904. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

