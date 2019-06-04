SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
SPSB stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $30.66.
