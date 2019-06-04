SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

SPSB stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $30.66.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/spdr-portfolio-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-spsb-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.