SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOUHY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.42 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.96.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

