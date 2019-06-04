Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 63.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 102.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sonoco Products by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $401,618.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,323,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $50,547.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,140.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $758,537 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

