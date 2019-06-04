Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 53,309,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,295,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Snap news, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $273,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $201,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,677,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,236.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
