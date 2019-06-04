Snap (SNAP) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price rose 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 53,309,426 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,295,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Snap alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $320.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.28 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 92.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Lara Sweet sold 22,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $273,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 642,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,712,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 17,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $201,181.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,677,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,290,295.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 780,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,236.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 26.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/snap-snap-stock-price-up-10-8.html.

Snap Company Profile (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.