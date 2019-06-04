Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Stake Decreased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,671,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,282,000 after purchasing an additional 128,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,152,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,725,000 after buying an additional 548,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter worth about $56,133,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,056,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,964,000 after buying an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $422,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,326,808.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKX traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,681. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The textile maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cfra downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

