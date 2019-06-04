Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €60.26 ($70.07) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

