Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €78.00 by Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €60.26 ($70.07) on Tuesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

