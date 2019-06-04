Signaturefd LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 758.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $104.07.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

