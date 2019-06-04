Signaturefd LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.27 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $147.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 27.29%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 58.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “average” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $424,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,790,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Hunter Klein sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $32,234.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,551 shares of company stock worth $8,588,235. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/signaturefd-llc-has-65000-stake-in-alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are.html.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.