Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 662 Shares of Altria Group Inc (MO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Altria Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 464,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,674,000 after buying an additional 104,611 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 65,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

