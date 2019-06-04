Sierra Oncology Inc (SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Sierra Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,978. The stock has a market cap of $84.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.80. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 11.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,709 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,880,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 789,983 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 373,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

