SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 262,410 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 45,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole purchased 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $39,147.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

CFFN opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.56. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 26.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

