SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 75,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 979,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a negative net margin of 1,237.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

