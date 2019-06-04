SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in SurModics, Inc. (SRDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 795,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SurModics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SurModics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $517,954 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price objective on SurModics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. SurModics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $547.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. SurModics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

