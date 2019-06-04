SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Shares Sold by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 185,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 9.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 57,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 546,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 14.5% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 253,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 5,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $76,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at $310,636.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.15. SeaSpine Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Corp will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPNE. BidaskClub downgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SeaSpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

