Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Holdings Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $966.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

