Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,150. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

