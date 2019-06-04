Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,153 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,720,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.79. 31,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,639. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $216.97 and a one year high of $269.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.6437 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $7.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/04/sawtooth-solutions-llc-sells-4153-shares-of-spdr-dow-jones-industrial-average-etf-trust-dia.html.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.