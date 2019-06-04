SaluS Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Over the last week, SaluS has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.23 or 0.00181964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Upbit. SaluS has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1,680.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00078565 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008527 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002066 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006634 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000666 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.